TC Central Rolls South Lyon by 36, Advances to First State Championship Since 1988

GREENVILLE – In its second straight state semifinal appearance Traverse City Central dominated South Lyon 56-20 at Greenville on Saturday, sending the Trojans to the Division 2 state championship for the first time since 1988.

TC Central led 42-7 at halftime over the Lions, with senior quarterback Josh Burnham leading the way with three touchdowns in just the first half of play.

Senior Carson Bourdo also contributed to the semifinal win with his two rushing scores.

With the win Traverse City Central improves to 11-1 on the year.

The Trojans will face last year’s state runner-up Warren De La Salle (12-0) in the Div. 2 state finals on Friday, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.

The Pilots lost to Muskegon Mona Shores 25-19 in the 2020 title game. TCC fell to the Sailors 43-30 in the state semifinal that year.

De La Salle is coming off a 49-14 win over Franklin in its semifinal matchup. The Pilots won back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018 after winning the program’s first state crown in 2014.

Traverse City Central’s last state title came in 1988 with a 24-14 win over Detroit Catholic Central in Class A. The program won its other championships in 1985 and 1978.