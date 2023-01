CADILLAC – Seventh-ranked Cadillac held off ninth-ranked Whitehall for a 24-14 win in a Division 4 district final on Friday.

The Vikings (9-2) led 3-0 after the first quarter and 17-7 at the half.

Cadillac will now travel to No. 3 Hudsonville Unity Christian (11-0) next week for a regional final. Unity Christian rolled to a 79-21 win over Grand Rapids Christian on Friday.