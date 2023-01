CADILLAC – Cadillac held off Fruitport for a 42-35 win in a Division 4 district semifinal on Friday.

The Vikings (8-2) led 21-14 at the half.

Fruitport concludes its year at 4-6.

Cadillac will now host Whitehall (8-2) next Friday. Whitehall beat Sparta 40-20 on Friday.