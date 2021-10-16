Michigan State Beats Indiana, Improves to 7-0

BLOOMINGTON – No. 10 Michigan State beat Indiana 20-15 on Saturday to improve to 7-0 for the first time since 2015.

The Spartans got the scoring started when Cal Halladay returned an interception for a Spartan touchdown. Michigan State gave up three field goals in the first half and trailed 9-7 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Spartans kicker Matt Coghlin tied a career-long with a 51-yard field goal to put the Spartans back on top 10-9.

A passing touchdown from Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne to tight end Tyler Hunt put the Spartans up 17-9.

Indiana cut the deficit to two when Stephen Carr scored from a yard out. However, the Spartans defense stuffed the Hoosiers’ two-point attempt that would have tied the game.

Matt Coghlin added on another long field goal from 49 yards to secure the 20-15 Spartan victory.

Thorne finished the game 14-for-26 passing for 126 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker carried the ball 23 times for 84 yards.

Michigan State has a bye week and then squares off with rival Michigan in East Lansing on Oct. 30.