Reed City Tops Fremont, Secures CSAA Gold Title

REED CITY – Division 6 sixth-ranked Reed City won the CSSA Gold championship in outright fashion with a 46-21 win over Fremont on Friday.
The Coyotes (7-1, 7-1 CSAA Gold) led 16-7 at the half.
A pair of third quarter touchdowns from sophomore Zach Erickson helped power Reed City to a 46-21 win over Fremont tonight. With the win, the Coyotes clinch the CSAA Gold outright. Full highlights tonight on Sports OT!
— Tyler Driesenga (@tdriesenga3)
Reed City hosts Whitehall next Friday while Fremont (1-7, 1-6 CSAA Gold) is on the road at Cadillac.
