Skip to Main
Sports

Reed City Tops Fremont, Secures CSAA Gold Title

Joe Buczek
10/15/2021 11:32 PM EDT

Reed City Tops Fremont, Secures CSAA Gold Title

https://twitter.com/MISportsNow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
https://t.co/wf6rmyqbGk
https://twitter.com/tdriesenga3/status/1449194796959113219?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

REED CITY – Division 6 sixth-ranked Reed City won the CSSA Gold championship in outright fashion with a 46-21 win over Fremont on Friday.

The Coyotes (7-1, 7-1 CSAA Gold) led 16-7 at the half.

Reed City hosts Whitehall next Friday while Fremont (1-7, 1-6 CSAA Gold) is on the road at Cadillac.

Image 1 of 4
Reed City 4

Reed City Tops Fremont, Secures CSAA Gold Title Reed City Tops Fremont, Secures CSAA Gold Title (Joe Buczek)

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
reed city high school

Trending