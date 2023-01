REED CITY – Division 6 No. 10 Reed City improved to 5-0 in CSAA Gold play with a 50-15 win over Central Montcalm on Friday.

The Coyotes (5-1) led 8-0 after the first quarter and 24-8 at the half.

Reed City travels to Newaygo next Friday while Central Montcalm (4-2, 3-2 CSAA Gold) visits Tri County.