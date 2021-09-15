TC West, Central Set to Join Saginaw Valley League for Football

Traverse City Central and Traverse City West are set to join the Saginaw Valley League as football-only member schools, beginning in the 2022 season.

The two schools will play in the SVL over the next two seasons, with home/away conference schedules set for weeks 3-9.

The SVL North Division currently counts Bay City Central, Bay City Western, Midland, Midland Dow, Mt. Pleasant and Saginaw Heritage as members while the SVL South Division includes Davison, Flint Carman-Ainsworth, Flint powers, Grand Blanc, Lapeer and Saginaw Arthur Hill.

West athletic director Jason Carmien confirmed that next year’s Traverse City Patriot Game will not be played in Week 4, as it typically has been played each season. Both schools are waiting for the SVL to confirm the 2022 schedule.

The Big North’s four remaining schools in Alpena, Cadillac, Gaylord and Petoskey will now look for another football conference to join. Currently, the Northern Michigan Football League is the best option for the four schools.

Superintendents of current NMFL members will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to decide on the proposal of adding the remaining four Big North members to the NMFL.