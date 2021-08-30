Seven Area Teams Ranked in Latest 2021 MIVCA State Poll

The Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association has released its second poll of the 2021 season.
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Marian
2. Hudsonville
3. Ann Arbor Skyline
4. Macomb Dakota
5. Rockford
6. Farmington Hills Mercy
7. Clarkston
8. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
9. Novi
10. Lake Orion
Honorable Mention
Saline, Northville, White Lake Lakeland, Davison
Division 2
1. Grand Rapids Christian
2. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
3. Detroit Country Day
4. Lake Odessa Lakewood
5. Cadillac
6. Grand Rapids Catholic Central
7. North Branch
8. Grand Rapids South Christian
9. Whitehall
10. Lansing Catholic
Honorable Mention
Essexville Garber, Marshall, Edwardsburg, Niles, Battle Creek Harper Creek, Dundee
Division 3
1. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
2. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central
3. Saginaw Valley Lutheran
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Centreville
6. Bronson
7. Calumet
8. Brooklyn Columbia Central
9. Shelby
10. Morley Stanwood
Honorable Mention
Adrian Madison, McBain, Manistique
Division 4
1. Athens
2. Battle Creek St. Philip
3. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian
4. Lansing Christian
5. Traverse City Christian
6. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
7. Plymouth Christian
8. Fowler
9. Ubly
10. Carney-Nadeau
Honorable Mention
Leland
