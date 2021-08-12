Young Sanford Meridian Squad Opens Season

SANFORD – Fresh off recording its second straight winning campaign, the Sanford Meridian football team opened practice this week.

The Mustangs graduated several key contributors from last year’s team that went 4-3 and dropped three contests by a combined 20 points. And while they’ll sport a younger lineup this fall, coach Michael Bilina doesn’t see that as a disadvantage for the Mustangs.

2021 Sanford Meridian Schedule

8/27 – vs. Midland Bullock Creek

9/3 – at Clare*

9/10 – vs. Shepherd*

9/17 – at Beaverton*

9/24 – vs. Gladwin*

10/1 – at Harrison*

10/8 – vs. Pinconning*

10/15 – at Farwell*

10//2 at Lake City

* Jack Pine Conference Game

“Having a young team is a benefit in the sense that they don’t know any better so they’re kind of a blank slate,” Bilina said.

“It doesn’t matter your age or anything like that,” added junior Lucas Federer. “What matters is having the right mindset and just coming to each practice ready to go.”

Sanford Meridian opens its season at home against Midland Bullock Creek on Friday, Aug. 27.