West Looks To Postseason After BNC Championship Win

TRAVERSE CITY – The Traverse City West Titans are fresh off of a Big North Conference championship win on Monday.

The team had quite the regular season this year, going 8-1-1 in conference and 9-3-3 overall.

They attribute their success to playing as a family.

Now they look ahead the postseason and are hopeful for a district championship.

“Our whole motto is like family and so every game we’ve been like family family family, but afterwards we’re like BNC,” said senior Emily Bohrer. “Now we’re switching our focus to districts.”

“We’ve preached Titan family since day one,” said head coach Savanna Wojtanowsk. “It’s something I’ve had in my back pocket from my own playing experiences. And just to play for each other, that’s been the biggest part of our season to play for each other, not the name on the back of the jersey but the name on the front.”

The Titans will play Midland in the first round of districts on Wednesday at home at 6 pm.