MT. PLEASANT — The Central Michigan baseball team jumped to a 3-0 series lead over Eastern Michigan following a doubleheader sweep on Saturday, winning 1-0 and 4-2.

Following the pair of wins, the Chippewas take sole possession of first place in the MAC standings, now one game ahead of Ball State.

CMU, now 35-16 on the season and 26-9 in the conference, will wrap up the series with Eastern Michigan on Sunday at 10 a.m.