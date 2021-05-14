MHSAA Provides Update on Facial Covering Requirements

Following the latest update from the MDHHS Epidemic Order, the MHSAA announced that, starting on May 15, face masks will no longer be required for any outdoor activity, including outdoor contact sports of soccer and lacrosse. Individuals can still wear a mask if they want, but it is not a requirement.

As for indoor activities, masks are not required for fully vaccinated individuals — individuals who have reached 14 days after their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson. Face masks are still required for those not fully vaccinated. The indoor face mask requirement for non-vaccinated individuals is set to expire on July 1.

Weekly COVID-19 testing will continue to be required for non-fully vaccinated spring sport student-athletes, and it will continue until the expiration of the order on May 31.

Spectator limits also remain the same, with 1,000 spectators remaining the case in many situations. The only change is face masks are no longer required for anyone outdoors including spectators.