TRAVERSE CITY – Glen Lake punched its ticket to a Division 3 district final with a 62-52 win over Elk Rapids Thursday.

With the the loss, Elk Rapids wraps up its year at 14-4.

Glen Lake (13-3) will now face tournament host Traverse City St. Francis (11-5) in the district final at 2 p.m. Saturday. St. Francis handed Mancelona a 72-35 loss in Thursday’s first semifinal.