Houghton Lake’s Hamp Signs with Hillsdale Football

HOUGHTON LAKE — Houghton Lake senior Jake Hamp will continue his football-playing career at Hillsdale College next year.

Hamp played football, basketball and golf at Houghton Lake and had great success for the Bobcats on the football field. He earned the conference’s Defensive Most Valuable Player and also earned all-region honors. He’s excited to take his game to the next level.

“Hillsdale is a great place, and I’m just so grateful for the opportunity to be able to attend there and play football there,” Hamp said. “I really couldn’t do it without all my teachers, coaches and teammates here and the foundation that I had here has really helped play at the next level. It’s a great university, a lot of opportunities, a great school and it’s just the place to be for me and I’m very excited to go there.”

Hamp said he plans on earning a degree in finance at Hillsdale.