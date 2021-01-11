Four Local Volleyball Teams Ready for Quarterfinal Matchups

The high school volleyball postseason continues Tuesday night with the state quarterfinals, and four local teams will look to secure their spots in the semifinals later this week. Cadillac, Beaverton, Mesick and Rudyard will all compete in their games Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

Cadillac will play Birch Run in the Div. 2 quarterfinals at 6 p.m. in Alma. The Vikings are in the quarterfinals for the 12th time in 14 years under head coach Michelle Brines. They will take on a Birch Run team who won its second regional title in program history.

“Now it’s just kind of like refreshing it and playing the game,” Brines said . “We’re going to have to go into with the understanding that we’re going to make mistakes. We’re not fresh at the end of the season where everything was rolling along we’re going to have to work the rust off, as are they, as is everybody.”

If Cadillac wins, they will play the winner of Grand Rapids Christian and Edwardsburg in the state semifinals at Battle Creek on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Beaverton made history last year by making it to their first state semifinal. The Beavers won their second straight regional title this season, and they will take on Calumet on Tuesday at Houghton Lake at 6 p.m., looking to get back to Battle Creek.

“There’s the uncertainty of what it’s gonna be like to get back out on the court again, hearing that first whistle, being there with out fans, gonna be a different environment than what we were used to last year, but it’s all gonna go away within the first few points,” Beaverton head coach Steve Evans said. “Back to where we were and we’ll be comfortable again and we’ll be ready to go.”

If Beaverton wins, they will play the winner of Bronson and Monroe St. Mary Catholic on Thursday at 2 p.m. in Battle Creek.

Mesick is another team that has made program history this season. The Bulldogs are in their first state quarterfinal appearance. They will face Fowler on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Manton. The Eagles have been here before, as they made a trip to the state finals in 2017.

“It’s a really tight-knit group, so they’ve been super supportive of each other and kind of picking up almost where we left off. I mean they’re looking pretty good,” Mesick head coach Stacy Quiggin said. “To be able to get this far and to have that group of girls, this experience is great.”

If Mesick wins, they will play the winner of Battle Creek St. Philip and Lansing Christian on Friday at 12 p.m. in Battle Creek.

Rudyard will take on Carney-Nadeau in the state quarterfinals at 6 p.m. in Manistique. These two teams are no strangers to each other, as they met in the quarterfinals in 2019, with the Bulldogs winning in four sets.

“Last five weeks, we have probably just been texting in our GroupMe group chat, hoping we’d be able to come back and play for the rest of the season,” Rudyard senior Chesney Molina said back in December. “And now we’re just hoping that we can get back into where we left off.”

If Rudyard wins, they will play the winner of Auburn Hills Oakland and Ubly on Friday at 2 p.m.