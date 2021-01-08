Cadillac’s Playoff Football Game Moved to Traverse City

CADILLAC — The Cadillac football game on Saturday has been moved to Thirlby Field in Traverse City due to unsafe field conditions at Cadillac. The Vikings are scheduled to play Forest Hills Eastern an hour after the Traverse City Central game, which starts at 2 p.m.

Cadillac won its second straight district title with a victory over Sault Ste. Marie back in November.

The winner of Saturday’s contest will face either Grand Rapids South Christian (8-1) or Edwardsburg (8-0) in a state semifinal next week.