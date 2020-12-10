Big Rapids Grad Ray Joins Alma College Basketball, Soccer Programs

After leading the Mid Michigan College women’s basketball team to a spot in the 2020 NJCAA Division II Championship tournament, Big Rapids native Kaitlyn Ray will suit up for Alma College’s basketball and soccer programs this year.

As a sophomore, Ray averaged 8.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in leading the Lakers to a 28-3 record and a Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference tournament championship.

Ray joins an Alma basketball program that went 12-14 overall during the 2019-20 season. Alma’s soccer team went 10-6-1 overall in 2019, winning four of its final five regular season games before falling to Albion College in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Ray is excited to complete her final two years of eligibility at Alma.

“The thing I’m looking most forward to at Alma is just getting to compete at that next level,” Ray said. “I feel like from Mid Michigan, I mean, the transition has been tough, but all in all I’m thankful for the opportunity I got at Mid because I think it really helped me prepare for this next level. I’ve always leaned on basketball and soccer as well. I’m just like really glad I get to have this opportunity and be a part of this team and just get this chance because not everybody does.”

Ray and the Scots are set to tip off their 2021 basketball season at league foe Trine University on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The 2021 MIAA women’s soccer season will commence the week of March 22 with a nine-game round robin schedule followed by a nine-team tournament the week of April 12.