Lake Michigan Conference 2020 Volleyball All-Conference Teams

The Lake Michigan Conference has announced its 2020 volleyball all-conference teams.
All-Conference
Grace Dawson, Boyne City
Morgan Deming, Boyne City
Zoe Brodin, Charlevoix
Avery Zipp, Charlevoix
Grace Lentz, Charlevoix
Kylie Skrocki, East Jordan
Haley Gibson, East Jordan
Katie Henderson, Elk Rapids
Ryleigh Yocom, Elk Rapids
Ellie Wagner, Grayling
Briana Goldsmith, Harbor Springs
Violet Porter, Kalkaska
Kaylin Poole, Traverse City St. Francis
Hannah Sidorowicz, Traverse City St. Francis
Honorable Mention
Ava Tarsi, Boyne City
Taylor Petrosky, Charlevoix
Claire Scholten, Charlevoix
Evelyn Diller, East Jordan
Nevada Molby, Elk Rapids
Mackenzie Castle, Grayling
Sophia Keiser, Harbor Springs
Jordyn Disbrow, Kalkaska
Lexi Coger, Traverse City St. Francis
Campbell Domres, Traverse City St. Francis
