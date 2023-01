BOYNE CITY – Grayling (5-3) travelled to Boyne City (6-2) on Saturday to take on the Ramblers in a D6 district final.

At halftime, the Ramblers were ahead 14-7.

The Vikings came back to win it 28-20 and win their first district title in 15 years.

They move on and will play Negaunee next week in regionals.