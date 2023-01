BOYNE CITY – Boyne City cruised to a 56-25 win over Mason County Central in a Division 6 first round district game on Friday.

The Ramblers (5-2) led 14-12 following the first quarter and extended their lead to 28-12 at the half.

With the loss, the Spartans end their season at 2-5.

Boyne City will face Glen Lake (5-2) in a district semifinal next week. The Lakers rolled to a 50-8 win over Elk Rapids on Friday.