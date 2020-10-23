A Historic Night, Charlevoix Tops Glen Lake for First Conference Title Since 2000

MAPLE CITY – Charlevoix recorded its first undefeated regular season since 1977 and won its first conference championship since 2000 with a 19-8 victory over Glen Lake in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week on Friday.

The Division 7 eighth-ranked Rayders (6-0, 5-0 NMFL Leaders) trailed 8-7 after the first quarter but led 13-8 at the half and 19-8 through three quarters en route to the NMFL Leaders title.

“They kept coming and coming the second half, and I give them a lot of credit and Coach (Nate) Sneed a lot of credit, they came out ready to play tonight,” Charlevoix coach Don Jess said. “Our kids were up for the challenge. And pretty excited they got to achieve one of their goals which was a conference championship. They’ve certainly got some more out there so we’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”

Glen Lake fell to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in league play with the loss.

Both teams will now find out their first-round playoff opponents on Sunday.