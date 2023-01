For the second consecutive week, Grant High School has canceled its varsity football game following positive a COVID-19 test within its football programs.

Grant was set to visit rival Newaygo in a CSAA Gold meeting Friday.

Last week, Grant (0-1) was forced to cancel its game against Fremont following positives tests within the Grant Public Schools community.

As of now, Newaygo (1-1) has not found a replacement opponent. If Newaygo is unable to find a replacement opponent, it will receive a forfeit win.