BEAVERTON – Harrison snapped a four-game skid to Beaverton and knocked off the defending Jack Pine Conference champion with a 26-21 victory in our Sports Overtime Game of the Week Friday.

The Beavers (1-1, 1-1) carried a 7-6 lead to the second quarter but trailed 12-7 at the half.

Beaverton travels to Pinconning next Friday while Harrison (2-0, 2-0) visits Sanford Meridian.