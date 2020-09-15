Preparations Begin for Celebrate Service Game

TRAVERSE CITY – Preparations are underway for the Celebrate Service Game, as the annual contest between crosstown rivals Traverse City West and Traverse City Central is set to kick off the 2020 high school football season Friday at Thirlby Field.

With COVID-19 safety protocols and restrictions in place, this year’s contest will look a bit different. Those protocols call for a limited number of spectators as well as changes to the sidelines.

“In every aspect of life, we say where there’s constraint, there’s opportunity. This is no different,” Traverse City Central athletic director Zac Stevenson said. “We have the opportunity to do some things we’ve never done before. In a very short period of time of organizing and getting us the opportunity to live stream and broadcast this game in a way it’s never been done before. It’s very exciting. We’re going to be able to reach people that might not have been normally able to come to the events.”

You can watch Friday’s game live on Local 32 or a live stream of the game on the free VUit app or on MISportsNow.com. You can also view an alternate field-level angle of the game on 9&10 Plus.

Live coverage starts at 6:55 p.m.