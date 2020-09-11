Maxon Takes Over Mt. Pleasant Volleyball Program

MT. PLEASANT – A year after reaching new heights as a program, the Mt. Pleasant volleyball team is back on the court with a new coach.

Julie Maxon is no stranger to the Oilers program, with this fall marking her third stint as head coach. She takes over for Alison Smith who departed at the end of the 2019 season.

Maxon inherits a team that went 42-8-3 a year ago and reached the MHSAA state quarterfinals for the first time, falling to defending Division 1 state champion Lake Orion.

“I’m very proud to take over this program because of the time and effort that the former coaches have put in,” Maxon said. “We really have talked about making history and we want to keep that up. I have been a part of the program, I know what’s expected. These young ladies are fired up to play and have another great season.”

Mt. Pleasant is set to travel to Saginaw Arthur Hill Tuesday for a Saginaw Valley League contest.