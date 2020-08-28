Area Athletic Directors Discuss Preparing for Events, COVID-19 Protocols

McBAIN – Friday officially marked one week since high school volleyball and boys soccer began competition in northern Michigan.

Currently, only schools in Regions 6 and 8 in the state’s MI Safe Start Plan are permitted by the MHSAA to host boys soccer, volleyball and girls swimming and diving competitions.

It has been a difficult adjustment, but one that student-athletes, parents and school staff are taking in stride.

Schools like McBain Northern Michigan Christian have been strict with COVID-19 protocols.

Fans, coaches and players on the benches are required to wear masks and all must complete screening questions upon arriving for a game. Equipment, including game balls, are also frequently sanitized.

NMC athletic director Dave Skinner says communication has been key, especially with several opposing schools residing in regions unable to host competitions.

“We found that the more we communicate with our teams and with our parents and players, the more the better,” Skinner said. “We’ve been doing weekly updates with our families. And we’re meeting weekly and just taking everything week by week to try and see if we can get some games in. We’re just trying to make it happen as much as possible.”

The MHSAA and its Representative Council met Friday, but a decision has not made yet for boys soccer, volleyball and girls swimming and diving contests outside of Regions 6 and 8.