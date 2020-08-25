Ludington Looks to Continue Deep Postseason Run in 2020

LUDINGTON – On the heels of three consecutive Division 3 state semifinal appearances, the Ludington boys soccer team opened its 2020 season this week.

After emerging from all the uncertainty surrounding their season, the Orioles are more than happy to get back to business, even if they currently can’t host contests as a school in a Phase 4 region.

“This is nice to be back out and seeing the athletes get to do what they enjoy,” Ludington coach Kris Anderson said. “We’ve had a very successful program the last three years, and we are moving up to Division 2. That’s going to be a challenge for us, but I think we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Orioles are tasked with replacing several key starters lost to graduation, but are working with a younger roster that is brimming with talent.

“We got a lot of kids that were brought up that are very talented and a good group, but we also lost a lot of veterans last year and a lot of good guys,” Ludington senior Nick Patterson said. “We’ll see what we can put together and I think we’re going to have a good team.

“Postseason our competition is going to be a little more difficult, but I still think we have a solid team and if we play the way we can, I think that we can find ourselves making another post season run.”

Following the state semifinal appearance a year ago, expectations are still high for the Orioles, even after moving up divisions.

“Really this year is going to be getting past our district,” Ludington senior Kyle Wednt said. “We have three very good teams in Fruitport, Spring Lake and Reeths-Puffer that we have to beat so it’s really going to be working to get past them all of districts.”

Ludington opened its 2020 season on Monday with a 1-1 tie against Cadillac.