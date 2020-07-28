Pit Spitters Top Resorters for Third Straight Win

TRAVERSE CITY – Evan Maday and Tito Flores drove in two runs apiece, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters recorded an 8-5 win over the Great Lakes Resorters for a win at Turtle Creek Stadium Tuesday.

Trailing 2-1 after the opening inning Tuesday, the Pit Spitters tagged the Resorters (2-9) for six runs over the next four innings en route to the win.

Maday led the Pit Spitters (8-2) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two RBI, a run scored and a walk while Johnny Hipsman went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk.

Cade Heil earned his second win of the year, allowing three hits and an unearned run in four innings.

Noah Marcoux went 1-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in the loss for the Resorters. Trent Farquhar also went 2-for-3 with a double.

Brody Maynard was saddled with the loss, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out a pair in two innings in relief.

The Resorters committed three errors and walked 15 batters in the loss.

The two teams are back in action Wednesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.