Ferris State Names Westendorp Women’s Basketball Head Coach

Ferris State named Kurt Westendorp its new women’s basketball head coach on Thursday.

A Michigan native and former Ferris State assistant coach, Westendorp comes to Big Rapids via William Jessup (Calif.) University where spent the previous four years as the school’s women’s basketball head coach.

Westendorp replaces Kendra Faustin who stepped down from her coaching position following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season. Faustin, who led the Bulldogs to their first NCAA Division II tournament appearance and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference North Division title in eight years this past winter, took over the athletic director position at Comstock Park High School.

In his four-years at William Jessup, Westendorp became the program’s winningest head coach, leading the Warriors to their first-ever NAIA Division I national tournament appearance and consecutive 20-win seasons.

“Kurt was very impressive throughout our search process and we could not be more pleased that he has agreed to take over our program,” Ferris State athletics director Perk Weisenburger said in a release. “He emerged from a deep and talented applicant pool and where he distinguished himself was his preparedness throughout the interview process, his connectivity to our student-athletes and staff, his experience as a former Ferris State assistant coach in this very program, his Michigan roots and diverse coaching experience at both the D1 & D2 levels as well as his success as a head coach in running his own program for the last four seasons.

“We have great optimism for our women’s basketball program going forward and Kurt is the ideal teacher/coach to build upon the foundation of success that Coach Faustin’s team established this past season.”

A graduate of Dowagiac Union High School and Valparaiso University, Westendorp previously served as a student manager and associate head coach at Valparaiso, was an assistant coach and JV coach at Albion College and was an assistant coach at Ferris State from 2010-12.

“It’s truly an honor to return to Ferris State University,” Westendorp said. “I would like to thank Perk Weisenburger for placing his trust in me to lead the program. This is a tremendous opportunity to bring my family home to Michigan and lead a program that has a special place in my heart.

“I’m excited to be joining an athletic department that has a championship culture and to build on the tremendous growth the women’s basketball program has shown in recent years. I know firsthand the impact this program has on the student-athletes who invest their efforts into being the best at what they do. I’m looking forward to helping our current student-athletes leave a legacy that builds on the tradition of those who came before them.”

Westendorp takes over a Ferris State program that went 21-5 overall and 15-5 in GLIAC play in 2019-20 and secured a spot in the NCAAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament. The Bulldogs are set to eight letterwinners.

Westendorp is the eighth head coach in the 46-year history of Ferris State women’s basketball and will begin his coaching duties in Big Rapids on June 10.