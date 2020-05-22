Senior Spotlight: Coleman’s Germain Takes Baseball Talent to Mid Michigan College

MISportsNow is putting the spotlight on northern Michigan high school senior student-athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coleman senior Tyler Germain is set to take his baseball talents to Mid Michigan College this fall.

Germain made the decision to commit to Mid Michigan and stay close to home to continue his education last October. He has some familiarity with the program.

“My travel baseball coach is the pitching coach there now,” Germain said. “I’ve been pretty close with the head coach that’s there now since my junior year when I played him in high school ball.”

Germain also said the coaching staff has helped keep the team ready for next year, including Scott Pickens, a Central Michigan University graduate and former professional baseball player and Detroit Tigers bullpen catcher. He has used his connections to help the players think beyond the game

The 2021 baseball season will be Mid Michigan’s third.

To recommend student-athletes for our senior spotlight, reach out to us at