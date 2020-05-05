Senior Spotlight: Pellston’s Bonter Heading to Mid Michigan College

MISportsNow is putting the spotlight on northern Michigan high school senior student-athletes who had their seasons cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pellston senior Glenn Bonter is one of many high school baseball players to have their final season taken away because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A multi-sport athlete, Bonter will continue his athletic and academic careers at Mid Michigan College in the fall as he joins a fledgling junior college program.

With the coronavirus pandemic not only impacting his playing time but recruiting process, Bonter is happy to have another opportunity play and the chance to impress four-year programs.

“I’d eventually like to transfer off and play baseball. Maybe a bigger school like Division III or Division II size school. If not, it’s not the end of the world,” Bonter said. “Not everybody gets to play baseball after high school so I consider myself lucky and grateful that I get to do this.”

The 2021 season will be Mid Michigan College’s third on the diamond.

