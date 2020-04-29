LPGA Tour Announces Revised 2020 Schedule; Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Set to Restart Season

The LPGA Tour announced Wednesday an updated tournament schedule and targeted restart date for its 2020 season, with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational at the Midland Country Club set to lead off the season in mid-July.

The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational is tentatively set for July 15-18 while the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids has been rescheduled for Oct. 1-4.

“One thing that has become clear is that there will be no ‘opening bell’ regarding a return to safe play in this new normal of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan in a release. “To be honest, being ‘first’ has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal. We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability, and delivering events that our sponsors and our athletes will be excited to attend.

“While July seems like a long way away, we are certainly aware that restarting our season in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey will require a continued improvement in the situation in each of those states.”

The LPGA’s 2020 schedule includes stops around the U.S., as well as in Canada, Europe and Asia and is set to conclude with the CME Group Tour Championships in Naples, Fla., Dec. 17-20.