MHSAA Postpones Winter Sports Tournaments

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that it is suspending all winter sports postseason tournaments, effectively immediately, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

The MHSAA says this is a pause in the postseason and that updates will follow.

“Please understand that with all our winter events, our athletes, our coaches, and our spectators that this is a suspension of our winter tournaments. We just don’t enough information at this time and the information that we do have is rapidly changing,” MHSAA executive director Mark Uyl said in a video statement. “So the suspension should give us some time to see where the dust settles in a few days and further information and updates will be coming at that time.”