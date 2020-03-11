Skip to Main
Bramer’s 21 Leads St. Mary Past Traverse City Christian in District Semis

Joe Buczek
03/11/2020 10:39 PM EDT

SUTTONS BAY – Freshman Shawn Bramer scored 21 points and the Lake Leelanau St. Mary boys basketball team posted a 73-53 win over Traverse City Christian in a Division 4 district semifinal on Wednesday.

St. Mary carried a 51-39 lead to the fourth quarter.

Brandon Hobbins tallied 13 points for St. Mary while Brock Broderick led all scorers with 22 for Traverse City Christian.

The Sabres end their season at 6-15.

St. Mary (14-8) will now take on Leland (13-9) for the district title at 7 p.m. Friday.

