TRAVERSE CITY – Bellaire secured a spot in a Division 4 regional final with a 48-34 win over Onekama on Tuesday.

The Eagles (23-1) led 10-4 after a quarter of play and 21-8 at the half.

With the loss Onekama concludes its year at 12-12.

Bellaire will face McBain Northern Michigan Christian (14-9) for a regional championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Traverse City Central. NMC rallied to beat North Bay 48-43 on Tuesday.