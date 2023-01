CEDARVILLE — St. Ignace held just a 6-point lead at halftime, but the Saints’ second half performance boosted them to the 70-45 victory.

St. Ignace struggled to find its shot in the first half and held just a 30-24 lead. Hallie Marshall and Ally Schultz led the Saints with 16 points each. Cedarville freshman Taylor Williams led all scorers with 19 points.

The Saints advance to play Mackinac Island at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the district semifinal.