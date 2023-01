MHSAA Team Wrestling State Finals Schedule

The MHSAA has announced seeding and matchups for the 2020 team wrestling state finals at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center.

Local matchups are in bold.

Quarterfinals, Friday, Feb. 28

Division 4 – Noon

#1 Hudson (26-6) vs. #8 Onaway (11-14)

#4 Hart (33-3) vs. #5 Manchester (35-2)

#3 Clinton (28-5) vs. #6 Carson City-Crystal (32-4)

#2 New Lothrop (24-1) vs. #7 Lawton (25-10)

Division 1 – 2:15 p.m.

#1 Detroit Catholic Central (17-3) vs. #8 Macomb Dakota (20-8)

#4 Hartland (26-1) vs. #5 Temperance Bedford (33-1)

#3 Brighton (22-3) vs. #6 Rockford (26-2)

#2 Davison (18-2) vs. #7 Clarkston (21-4)

Division 3 – 4:30 p.m.

#1 Dundee (20-1) vs. #8 Dowagiac (23-9)

#4 Montrose (32-3) vs. #5 Chippewa Hills (24-5)

#3 Alma (24-2) vs. #6 Fremont (24-4)

#2 Richmond (24-5) vs. #7 Kingsley (25-3)

Division 2 – 6:45 p.m.

#1 Lowell (12-4) vs. #8 Croswell-Lexington (31-9)

#4 Warren Woods-Tower (17-6) vs. #5 Muskegon Reeths-Puffer (25-1)

#3 Stevensville Lakeshore (19-1) vs. #6 Mason (23-2)

#2 Gaylord (30-0) vs. #7 New Boston Huron (21-4)

Semifinals, Saturday, Feb. 29

Division 1 – 9:30 a.m.

Division 4 – 9:30 a.m.

Division 2 – Noon

Division 3 – Noon

Finals, Saturday, Feb. 29

All Divisions – 3:45 p.m.