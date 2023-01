CADILLAC – Molly Anderson scored 19 points as Cadillac cruised to a 66-23 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference contest on Friday.

The Vikings (10-0, 5-0) led 14-7 after the opening quarter and 29-9 at the half.

Makenna Bryant tallied 15 points for Cadillac.

Cadillac travels to McBain on Monday while Gaylord (4-8, 2-3) visits St. Ignace on Tuesday.