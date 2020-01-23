Kelser’s 29 Leads No. 13 Ferris State Past Wisconsin-Parkside

BIG RAPIDS – Walt Kelser scored a game-high 29 points as No. 13 Ferris State handed Wisconsin-Parkside a 93-78 loss in a Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday.

Kelser finished 7-of-9 from 3-point range as Ferris State shot 45.2% (14-of-31) from long range and 58.5% (38-of-65) from the floor.

Jeremiah Washington tallied 12 points in 14 minutes off the bench for Ferris State.

The Bulldogs (19-3, 8-2) raced out to a 54-27 lead at the half.

Brandon Hau led the Rangers (10-8, 6-4) with 14 points.

Ferris State is back in action Saturday against Purdue Northwest. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.