MCBAIN – Houghton Lake improved to 4-1 on the season with a 57-28 Highland Conference win over McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.

The Bobcats (4-1, 3-1) raced out to a 30-11 lead at the half.

NMC (3-2, 2-2) travels to Evart on Thursday while Houghton Lake hosts Beal City.