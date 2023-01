MCBAIN – The McBain Northern Michigan Christian girls basketball team improves to 2-0 with a 61-41 win over Beal City on Friday.

The Comets (2-0, 1-0) held a 37-18 lead at the half.

Northern Michigan Christian hosts Roscommon on Tuesday while Beal City (0-2, 0-1) travels to McBain on Thursday.