Kingsley Ends Historic Gridiron Season with Loss to Lansing Catholic Central

GREENVILLE – A historic season for Kingsley on the gridiron came to a close Saturday in a Division 5 state semifinal at Greenville High School.

Making its first appearance in a state semifinal since winning the 2005 MHSAA Division 6 state championship, Kingsley fell to Lansing Catholic Central 28-14.

The Stags trailed 7-0 after the opening quarter and 14-6 at the half and through three quarters and never held a lead in the contest.

With the loss, Kingsley ends its 2019 campaign at 12-1.

Catholic Central (12-1) will face Almont (13-0) in the state championship next Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Ford Field in Detroit.