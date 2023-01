SAULT STE. MARIE – Cameron Massy’s first period goal proved to be the difference as Big Rapids opened its 2019-20 season with a 1-0 win over White Lake Lakeland in the Sault Ste. Marie Elks Showcase on Friday.

Jack Somsel was credited with the assist.

Big Rapids is back on the ice Saturday against Milford. The puck drops at 1 p.m.