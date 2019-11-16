CMU Pulls Out Comeback Win Over Ball State

MUNCIE, IN. — There was a lot riding on Central Michigan’s game against Ball State on Saturday afternoon. They were looking to stay in contention for the MAC West title.
At the half, that goal seemed a little farther off, trailing the Cardinals 27-11.
After trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, they made their way back. And thanks to a touchdown run by Tommy Lazzaro with a minute left to play, CMU took the 45-44 lead, which would be the final score.
CMU stays in the race for the MAC West title and moves to 7-4 on the season and 5-2 in conference.
Next up for the Chippewas is Toledo on Nov. 29.
