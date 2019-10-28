Skip to Main
Eight Area Teams Ranked in Final 2019 AP Poll

Joe Buczek
10/28/2019 5:34 PM EDT
The Michigan Associated Press has released its final high school state poll of the 2019 season.

Kingsley, Glen Lake, Pickford and Beaverton are among eight area teams ranked.

Division 1
School Total Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (9-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (9-0) 46
3. West Bloomfield (8-1) 40
4. Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 35
5. Lake Orion (8-1) 29
6. Saline (8-1) 24
7. Rockford (8-1) 20
8. Brownstown Woodhaven (9-0) 14
9. Lapeer (8-1) 7
10. Romeo (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 2. Grandville 2. Utica Eisenhower 2.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Oak Park (3) (8-1) 48
2. Walled Lake Western (2) (8-1) 47
3. Detroit King (7-2) 38
4. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 28
5. Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0) 24
6. Birmingham Groves (7-2) 23
7. Traverse City Central (8-1) 14
8. Fenton (8-1) 13
9. North Farmington (9-0) 8
(tie) South Lyon (8-1) 8
(tie) Midland (8-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Livonia Franklin 7. Grosse Pointe South 6. Port Huron Northern 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Muskegon (5) (9-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (9-0) 44
3. Byron Center (9-0) 38
(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-1) 38
5. River Rouge (8-1) 28
6. Chelsea (9-0) 27
7. Zeeland West (8-1) 20
8. Mason (9-0) 13
9. Mt. Pleasant (7-2) 6
(tie) Cedar Springs (8-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Coldwater 4. Grand Rapids Christian 1.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Detroit Country Day (6) (9-0) 60
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 49
2. Muskegon Orchard View (9-0) 49
4. Milan (9-0) 39
4. Paw Paw (8-1) 39
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 31
7. Sparta (8-1) 23
8. Flint Powers (7-2) 17
9. St. Clair (8-1) 16
10. Goodrich (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Escanaba 1. Ortonville Brandon 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Muskegon Oakridge (4) (9-0) 40
2. Kingsley (9-0) 36
3. Marine City (9-0) 31
4. Lansing Catholic (8-1) 26
5. Almont (9-0) 19
5. Frankenmuth (8-1) 19
7. Hillsdale (9-0) 18
8. Portland (7-2) 9
9. Hopkins (8-1) 7
(tie) Berrien Springs (9-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Olivet 5. Montague 3.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4) (8-1) 40
2. Niles Brandywine (9-0) 32
(tie) Ithaca (8-1) 32
4. Montrose (8-1) 30
5. Glen Lake (8-1) 23
6. Ravenna (7-2) 22
7. Grass Lake (8-1) 17
8. Hemlock (7-2) 10
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 8
10. Calumet (8-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Muskegon Catholic Central 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. New Lothrop (2) (9-0) 37
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (9-0) 35
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (8-0) 35
4. Clinton (8-0) 27
5. Cassopolis (9-0) 21
(tie) Iron Mountain (9-0) 21
7. Schoolcraft (8-1) 11
8. Beaverton (9-0) 10
9. Lawton (9-0) 6
(tie) Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) 6
Others receiving votes: Cass City 4. Traverse City St. Francis 3. Detroit Central 2. Centreville 1. Oscoda 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Reading (3) (8-1) 39
2. Harbor Beach (1) (9-0) 37
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 30
4. Breckenridge (8-1) 27
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1) 23
6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (8-0) 21
7. Fowler (8-1) 18
8. Mendon (7-2) 11
9. White Pigeon (7-2) 8
10. Ubly (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.
Division 8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (6) (9-0) 68
2. Colon (1) (9-0) 61
3. Pickford (8-1) 50
4. Deckerville (9-0) 49
5. Morrice (8-1) 19
Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park 14. Portland St Patrick 7. Climax-Scotts 6. 13, Martin 6.

