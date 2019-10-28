Eight Area Teams Ranked in Final 2019 AP Poll

The Michigan Associated Press has released its final high school state poll of the 2019 season.
Kingsley, Glen Lake, Pickford and Beaverton are among eight area teams ranked.
Division 1
School Total Points
1. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley (4) (9-0) 49
2. Belleville (1) (9-0) 46
3. West Bloomfield (8-1) 40
4. Dearborn Fordson (8-1) 35
5. Lake Orion (8-1) 29
6. Saline (8-1) 24
7. Rockford (8-1) 20
8. Brownstown Woodhaven (9-0) 14
9. Lapeer (8-1) 7
10. Romeo (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Plymouth 2. Grandville 2. Utica Eisenhower 2.
Division 2
School Total Points
1. Oak Park (3) (8-1) 48
2. Walled Lake Western (2) (8-1) 47
3. Detroit King (7-2) 38
4. Muskegon Mona Shores (7-2) 28
5. Battle Creek Lakeview (9-0) 24
6. Birmingham Groves (7-2) 23
7. Traverse City Central (8-1) 14
8. Fenton (8-1) 13
9. North Farmington (9-0) 8
(tie) South Lyon (8-1) 8
(tie) Midland (8-1) 8
Others receiving votes: Livonia Franklin 7. Grosse Pointe South 6. Port Huron Northern 1.
Division 3
School Total Points
1. Muskegon (5) (9-0) 50
2. Edwardsburg (9-0) 44
3. Byron Center (9-0) 38
(tie) Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (8-1) 38
5. River Rouge (8-1) 28
6. Chelsea (9-0) 27
7. Zeeland West (8-1) 20
8. Mason (9-0) 13
9. Mt. Pleasant (7-2) 6
(tie) Cedar Springs (8-1) 6
Others receiving votes: Coldwater 4. Grand Rapids Christian 1.
Division 4
School Total Points
1. Detroit Country Day (6) (9-0) 60
2. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (8-1) 49
2. Muskegon Orchard View (9-0) 49
4. Milan (9-0) 39
4. Paw Paw (8-1) 39
6. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep (8-1) 31
7. Sparta (8-1) 23
8. Flint Powers (7-2) 17
9. St. Clair (8-1) 16
10. Goodrich (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Escanaba 1. Ortonville Brandon 1.
Division 5
School Total Points
1. Muskegon Oakridge (4) (9-0) 40
2. Kingsley (9-0) 36
3. Marine City (9-0) 31
4. Lansing Catholic (8-1) 26
5. Almont (9-0) 19
5. Frankenmuth (8-1) 19
7. Hillsdale (9-0) 18
8. Portland (7-2) 9
9. Hopkins (8-1) 7
(tie) Berrien Springs (9-0) 7
Others receiving votes: Olivet 5. Montague 3.
Division 6
School Total Points
1. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central (4) (8-1) 40
2. Niles Brandywine (9-0) 32
(tie) Ithaca (8-1) 32
4. Montrose (8-1) 30
5. Glen Lake (8-1) 23
6. Ravenna (7-2) 22
7. Grass Lake (8-1) 17
8. Hemlock (7-2) 10
9. Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1) 8
10. Calumet (8-1) 5
Others receiving votes: Muskegon Catholic Central 1.
Division 7
School Total Points
1. New Lothrop (2) (9-0) 37
2. Pewamo-Westphalia (1) (9-0) 35
(tie) Jackson Lumen Christi (1) (8-0) 35
4. Clinton (8-0) 27
5. Cassopolis (9-0) 21
(tie) Iron Mountain (9-0) 21
7. Schoolcraft (8-1) 11
8. Beaverton (9-0) 10
9. Lawton (9-0) 6
(tie) Riverview Gabriel Richard (7-2) 6
Others receiving votes: Cass City 4. Traverse City St. Francis 3. Detroit Central 2. Centreville 1. Oscoda 1.
Division 8
School Total Points
1. Reading (3) (8-1) 39
2. Harbor Beach (1) (9-0) 37
3. Johannesburg-Lewiston (9-0) 30
4. Breckenridge (8-1) 27
5. Adrian Lenawee Christian (8-1) 23
6. Clarkston Everest Catholic (8-0) 21
7. Fowler (8-1) 18
8. Mendon (7-2) 11
9. White Pigeon (7-2) 8
10. Ubly (7-2) 5
Others receiving votes: Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 1.
Division 8 Player
School Total Points
1. Powers North Central (6) (9-0) 68
2. Colon (1) (9-0) 61
3. Pickford (8-1) 50
4. Deckerville (9-0) 49
5. Morrice (8-1) 19
Others receiving votes: Crystal Falls Forest Park 14. Portland St Patrick 7. Climax-Scotts 6. 13, Martin 6.
© 2023 - 910 Media Group