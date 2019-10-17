Top 5 Area Games for Week 8

Week 8 of the 2019 high school football season in northern Michigan features a number of great non-conference matchups and conference title contests.

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 p.m.

Onekama (5-2, 2-0 Midwest Central Michigan West) at Suttons Bay (7-0, 2-0 Midwest Central Michigan West) – A rematch from Week 4 that saw Suttons Bay come away with a 20-14 victory, the winner of this claims an outright league championship. Suttons Bay is seeking its first conference title since 2014 while Onekama can win its first since 2015. Suttons Bay has won two straight in the series but Onekama leads the all-time meetings at 19-13.

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 p.m.

Division 2 No. 9 Traverse City Central (6-1) at Division 4 No. 6 Escanaba (6-1) – On the heels of six consecutive wins, Traverse City Central closes out its non-conference schedule against an Escanaba team that will make its fifth straight playoff appearance this year. The Trojans won last year’s meeting 38-21 and lead the all-time series at 18-14.

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 p.m.

Reed City (5-2, 5-1 CSAA Gold) at Newaygo (4-3, 4-2 CSAA Gold) – A win for Reed City secures the Coyotes a share of their ninth straight CSAA Gold championship. Reed City has won four straight, including knocking off previously unbeaten Central Montcalm last week, while Newaygo saw its three-game win streak snapped with a 27-7 loss to Grant. Reed City leads the all-time series at 11-6 and won last year’s meeting 50-7.

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 p.m.

Division 6 No. 6 Glen Lake (6-1, 3-0 NMFL Leaders) at Charlevoix (5-2, 3-0 NMFL Leaders) – What a turnaround for Charlevoix in the return of coach Donald Jess. The Rayders went a combined 4-14 for the last two years and are now competing for a league championship and playoff spot. Glen Lake looks to shrug off last week’s 53-14 loss to Kingsley and lock up its third straight NMFL Leaders title. The Lakers lead the all-time series at 6-3 and won last year’s meeting 21-0.

Saturday, Oct. 19 – 4 p.m.

Sault Ste. Marie (5-2) at Ludington (5-2) – The winner is rewarded a playoff berth while the loser has some work left to do in Week 9. Ludington has never made consecutive postseason appearances and has recorded back-to-back .500 or better seasons for the first time since posting four straight from 1987-90. Sault Ste. Marie is looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. This marks the first meeting between the two schools.

Bonus Game

Friday, Oct. 18 – 7 p.m. – MISportsNow Tailgate Game

Division 7 No. 8 Beal City (7-0, 6-0 Highland) at McBain (4-3, 4-2 Highland) – Our MISportsNow Tailgate wraps up with Beal City looking to go undefeated in the Highland Conference for the first time since 2014. The Aggies slipped past Roscommon, 14-12, to win the league title last week while the Ramblers had won three straight since a six-point loss to rival Lake City in Week 4. McBain won last year’s meeting, 20-0, but trails the all-time series at 35-13.