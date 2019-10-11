Skip to Main
Sports

Kingsley Upends Glen Lake in Salute to Service Game

Joe Buczek
10/11/2019 11:21 PM EDT

Kingsley Upends Glen Lake in Salute to Service Game

KINGSLEY – Division 5 fourth-ranked Kingsley cruised to a 53-14 win over Division 6 top-ranked Glen Lake in the annual Salute to Service Game on Friday.

The Stags, who improved to 7-0 with the victory, rolled out to a 38-14 lead by the half.

“I just feel great for our kids. It’s a great win,” Kingsley coach Tim Wooer said. “We talked a lot about this is why you lift the weights and do all the stuff in the summer for this opportunity, this is the game just to play on this stage and to play like we did tonight is a real credit to our kids.”

Kingsley hosts Cheboygan next Friday, while Glen Lake (6-1) travels to Charlevoix.

Image 1 of 4

Kingsley Upends Glen Lake in Salute to Service Game Kingsley Upends Glen Lake in Salute to Service Game (Joe Buczek)

© 2023 - 910 Media Group

In this article:
sports

Trending