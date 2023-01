BOYNE CITY – Traverse City St. Francis held off a late rally by Boyne City for a 17-14 NFML Legends win on Friday.

The Gladiators (4-2, 3-1) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 17-0 at the half.

Boyne City (2-4, 2-1) visits Kalkaska next Friday, while St. Francis hosts Cheboygan.