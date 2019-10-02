Charlton Heston Academy Cancels Week 6 Game with Hillman

ST. HELEN – Charlton Heston Academy announced Wednesday night that it is canceling its varsity football game against Hillman on Friday due to low numbers on its roster.

In a post by Charlton Heston Academy Superintendent David Patterson on the school’s Wednesday night, Patterson wrote, “Due to not having enough players able to play, the home game this Friday against Hillman has been cancelled. While this is a difficult decision, it is the correct decision in order to ensure safety and integrity of the program. We look forward to regrouping – getting our players healthy and refocused to take the field again next Friday.”

Charlton Heston (1-4) is scheduled to host Posen on Friday, Oct. 11. Hillman (4-1) will now host Bellaire at 3 p.m. Saturday.