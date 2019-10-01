Thirty-Four Area Cross Country Teams Ranked in Latest State Poll

MichiganCrossCountry.com has released its fourth boys and girls high school cross country state poll of the 2019 season.
Boys Rankings
Lower Peninsula Division 1
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Clarkston
4. Dexte
5. Ann Arbor Skyline
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer
7. Traverse City Central
8. Caledonia
9. Hartland
10. Saline
11. Salem
12. Zeeland West
13. Grandville
14. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
15. Pinckney
Honorable mention: Northville, Lowell, Cedar Springs, Ann Arbor Huron
Lower Peninsula Division 2
1. Otsego
2. Fremont
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. Haslett
5. Chelsea
6. St. Johns
7. Yale
8. St. Clair
9. East Grand Rapids
10. Sparta
11. Dearborn Divine Child
12. Allendale
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Flint Powers
15. Holland Christian
Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
Lower Peninsula Division 3
1. Hanover-Horton
2. Charlevoix
3. Saugatuck
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Pewamo-Westphalia
6. Benzie Central
7. Hart
8. Traverse City St. Francis
9. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
10. Caro
11. Harbor Springs
12. St. Louis
13. Shepherd
14. Leslie
15. Bloomingdale
Honorable mention: New Lothrop
Lower Peninsula Division 4
1. Breckenridge
2. Unionville-Sebewaing
3. East Jordan
4. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian
5. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
6. Carson City-Crystal
7. Petoskey St. Michael
8. Concord
9. Mayville
10. Dansville
11. Morrice
12. Montabella
13. Saranac
14. Deckerville
15. Webberville
Honorable mention: Mason County Eastern, Whitmore Lake
Upper Peninsula Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste. Marie
3. Houghton
Upper Peninsula 2
1. Ishpeming
2. Ironwood
3. Wakefield-Marenisco
Upper Peninsula Division 3
1. Chassell
2. Rock Mid-Peninsula
3. Brimley
Girls Rankings
Lower Peninsula Division 1
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Traverse City Central
3. Northville
4. Saline
5. Salem
6. Brighton
7. Holland West Ottawa
8. Caledonia
9. Plymouth
10. Temperance Bedford
11. Troy
12. Bay City Western
13. Rockford
14. DeWitt
15. Romeo
Honorable mention: Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern, Holt
Lower Peninsula Division 2
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Frankenmuth
4. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Eastern
5. Grand Rapids Christian
6. Cadillac
7. Spring Lake
8. Dearborn Divine Child
9. Otsego
T-10. Plainwell
T-10. St. Johns
12. Freeland
13. Lansing Catholic
14. Flint Powers Catholic
15. Mason
Honorable mention: Tecumseh, Warren Regina
Lower Peninsula Division 3
1. Hart
2. Benzie Central
3. Shepherd
4. Grandville Calvin Christian
5. Ithaca
6. Pewamo-Westphalia
7. Clare
8. McBain
9. St. Louis
T-10. Charlevoix
T-10. Traverse City St. Francis
12. Boyne City
13. Kent City
14. Reese
15. Roscommon
Honorable mention: Harbor Springs, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
Lower Peninsula Division 4
1. Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Kalamazoo Christian
4. Bridgman
5. Hudson
6. Hillsdale Academy
7. Pittsford
8. Fowler
9. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
T-10. Carson City-Crystal
T-10. Battle Creek St. Philip
12. Harbor Beach
13. East Jordan
14. Allen Park Cabrini
15. Johannesburg Lewiston
Honorable mention: Royal Oak Shrine Catholic
Upper Peninsula Division 1
1. Marquette
2. Sault Ste. Marie
3. Houghton
Upper Peninsula Division 2
1. Ishpeming
2. Ironwood
3. Wakefield-Marenisco
Upper Peninsula Division 3
1. Chassell
2. Brimley
3. Ojibwe Charter
